Khan arrives at court in Islamabad
Published
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to court to get protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases which were registered against him this month (May 23)
Published
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to court to get protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases which were registered against him this month (May 23)
Pakistan's former prime minister has appeared before a court in Islamabad on Tuesday to seek protection from arrest in terrorism..
Though Rawalpindi’s highhandedness and brazen exercise of extra-constitutional powers is a routine matter, domestic criticism of..