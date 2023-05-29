Water in Venice's Grand Canal turns green
Published
Italian police are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice.
Published
Italian police are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice.
The authorities in Venice are trying to discover how the waters of the Grand Canal turned bright green.
Police in Venice are investigating the source of phosphorescent green liquid that appeared yesterday in the city’s Grand Canal,..