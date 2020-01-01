Global  

Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong

Newsy Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong KongWatch VideoTens of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong gathered together for a New Year's Day protest Wednesday. 

Hong Kong officials originally authorized the rally to take place. But after some protesters clashed with police, that permission was quickly withdrawn. At least five protesters were...
News video: Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations

Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations 02:31

 Protesters at the harbour front counted down, chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!'

Tear gas fired during New Year's Day protest in Hong Kong

A New Year's Day march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong has ended in rounds of tear gas and pepper spray.
