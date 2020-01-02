Global  

Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season.
