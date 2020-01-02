News24.com | Australia orders evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Australia authorised the forced evacuation of residents on Thursday amid a mass exodus of tourists from fire-ravaged coastal communities, as the country braces for a weekend heatwave expected to fan deadly bushfires.
The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40C. So far 10 people have been killed and around 1,000 homes have been...