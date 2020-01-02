Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Australia orders evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave

News24 Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Australia authorised the forced evacuation of residents on Thursday amid a mass exodus of tourists from fire-ravaged coastal communities, as the country braces for a weekend heatwave expected to fan deadly bushfires.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year

Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year 00:55

 The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40C. So far 10 people have been killed and around 1,000 homes have been...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia orders force evacuation of residents, tourists ahead of horrible fire conditions

Australian authorities on Thursday declared a state of emergency and forced evacuation of residents, tourists and closure of roads in the bushfire zones in the...
IndiaTimes

Australia orders mass evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave

Catastrophic blazes ripped through swathes of the continent's south-east on New Year's Eve, killing at least eight people
Hindu


Tweets about this

Scumezza

anna sanfilippo Australia orders evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave via @News24 https://t.co/pXXBYeAURJ #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.