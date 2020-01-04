ALSHADOW RT @RT_com: #Soleimani coffin passes at funeral procession in #Baghdad as thousands of mourners chant '#America is the Great Satan' MORE:… 35 seconds ago Ismael RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: The funeral procession carrying Soleimani's body from Baghdad to the Iraqi shrine city of Najaf has begun - WaPo 52 seconds ago Maaiysa RT @AJEnglish: @ialmarashi Thousands join funeral procession in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani — in pictures https://t.co/8Mvqgx2k9G https://t.… 2 minutes ago George McCullough Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners chanting 'America is the Great Satan'… https://t.co/kEANNQjtQ8 2 minutes ago Evan Kohlmann The Washington Post: "At Baghdad funeral procession for Qasim Soleimani, calls for retaliation against the United S… https://t.co/DNxPUCcuja 3 minutes ago Evan Kohlmann BBC News: "Qasem Soleimani: Mourners gather in Baghdad for funeral procession" https://t.co/O7Nu5mbZA6 3 minutes ago SpeedReads Soleimani's funeral procession brings out thousands in Baghdad: https://t.co/voIaalxAyK https://t.co/nZpozVUznj 3 minutes ago Lawrence Moore A few days back, the same people were spray painting Soleimani is our leader, on the U.S. embassy walls... https://t.co/WxJ5FnDpHg 3 minutes ago