Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners chanting 'America is the Great Satan'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike.
News video: Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad 07:40

 Thousands in Baghdad are attending funeral procession for those killed in US air raid targeting Soleimani on Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian top general

Thousands of mourners chanting 'America is the Great Satan' marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant...
CTV News Also reported by •WorldNewsNPRAl JazeeraMENAFN.comeuronews

CIA_QAT

ALSHADOW RT @RT_com: #Soleimani coffin passes at funeral procession in #Baghdad as thousands of mourners chant '#America is the Great Satan' MORE:… 35 seconds ago

IsmaelIsmael016

Ismael RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: The funeral procession carrying Soleimani's body from Baghdad to the Iraqi shrine city of Najaf has begun - WaPo 52 seconds ago

Maaiysa

Maaiysa RT @AJEnglish: @ialmarashi Thousands join funeral procession in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani — in pictures https://t.co/8Mvqgx2k9G https://t.… 2 minutes ago

CountyKirkland

George McCullough Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners chanting 'America is the Great Satan'… https://t.co/kEANNQjtQ8 2 minutes ago

IntelTweet

Evan Kohlmann The Washington Post: "At Baghdad funeral procession for Qasim Soleimani, calls for retaliation against the United S… https://t.co/DNxPUCcuja 3 minutes ago

IntelTweet

Evan Kohlmann BBC News: "Qasem Soleimani: Mourners gather in Baghdad for funeral procession" https://t.co/O7Nu5mbZA6 3 minutes ago

SpeedReads

SpeedReads Soleimani's funeral procession brings out thousands in Baghdad: https://t.co/voIaalxAyK https://t.co/nZpozVUznj 3 minutes ago

TheRealRazielah

Lawrence Moore A few days back, the same people were spray painting Soleimani is our leader, on the U.S. embassy walls... https://t.co/WxJ5FnDpHg 3 minutes ago

