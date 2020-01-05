After Soleimani: Three Scenarios That Could Happen Next – OpEd

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )





After mutual escalations between the US and Iran in the Iraqi arena, the most severe blow came with the US



In the days and hours leading up to the strike, the tit-for-tat violence had been mounting. Iran’s militias killed a US contractor... By Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami*After mutual escalations between the US and Iran in the Iraqi arena, the most severe blow came with the US drone strike early on Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani.In the days and hours leading up to the strike, the tit-for-tat violence had been mounting. Iran’s militias killed a US contractor 👓 View full article

