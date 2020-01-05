Trump Says 52 ‘Iranian Sites’ To Be Hit Should Tehran Take Action

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

(RFE/RL) — U.S. President Donald Trump says Washington has identified 52 “Iranian sites” that will be hit “very fast and very hard” should Tehran strike any American target, while the early stirrings of protests began surfacing on U.S. streets against the strike that killed a top Iranian commander.



“Iran is talking... 👓 View full article

