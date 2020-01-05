Global  

Trump Says 52 ‘Iranian Sites’ To Be Hit Should Tehran Take Action

Eurasia Review Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — U.S. President Donald Trump says Washington has identified 52 “Iranian sites” that will be hit “very fast and very hard” should Tehran strike any American target, while the early stirrings of protests began surfacing on U.S. streets against the strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

"Iran is talking...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war [Video]Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war [Video]Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war

President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’

Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit 'Very Fast And Very Hard'
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBS News

US targeting 52 sites if Iran retaliates: Trump

Donald Trump warned that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche Welle

