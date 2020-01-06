Global  

Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks

Japan Today Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area's Jewish community following a spate of anti-Semitic violence…
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Chuck Schumer were among the thousands who turned out for a march against anti-Semitism after a spate of hate crimes in the region. Lisa Bernhard reports.

In the 2010s, anti-Semitism went mainstream

To understand the rise in murderous attacks like those currently plaguing New York City, we must recognize one of the most disturbing trends of the last decade:...
Haaretz

