Baghdad's Green Zone hit with explosions for 2nd straight day

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
At least three explosions were reported Sunday inside the heavily-fortified Green Zone -- which houses the U.S. Embassy, Balad Air Base and Iraqi government buildings -- in the second attack of its kind after the U.S.-led airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
