Baghdad's Green Zone hit with explosions for 2nd straight day
Monday, 6 January 2020 () At least three explosions were reported Sunday inside the heavily-fortified Green Zone -- which houses the U.S. Embassy, Balad Air Base and Iraqi government buildings -- in the second attack of its kind after the U.S.-led airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
TWO MISSILES HIT THE GREEN ZONE NEAR US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD, US-IRAN TENSION ESCALATES, TRUMP THREATENS IRAN WITH ATTACKS ON 52 SITES,
IRAN RAISES THE BLOOD-RED 'FLAGS OF REVENGE', MAHA CABINET: AJIT PAWAR GETS FINANCE, MAHA CABINET: ANIL DESHMUKH GETS HOME, MAHA CABINET: AADITYA THACKERAY GETS...
Baghdad, Jan 6 (IANS) Four mortar rounds hit on the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, which houses the US embassy and the main offices of the... Sify Also reported by •France 24 •Reuters •Al Jazeera
Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighborhood, and the Balad air base housing U.S. troops, the Iraqi... Reuters Also reported by •CBS News •News24
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TheUrbanNewz Baghdad's Green Zone hit with explosions for 2nd straight day - Fox News https://t.co/7E87tfaAlk https://t.co/obw6sboklf 14 minutes ago
Deniece Cornejo Baghdad's Green Zone hit with explosions for 2nd straight day - Fox News https://t.co/ii3BuakRAJ 15 minutes ago
Happy Kitten RT @TheNationalUAE: US-Iran tensions: developments overnight
• Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions after troops vote
• Britain, France, G… 41 minutes ago
dalmatian Baghdad's Green Zone hit with explosions for 2nd straight day https://t.co/CoGls6Ruhy #FoxNews48 minutes ago