Britain's Prince Charles to visit Israel and Palestinian Territories

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Charles will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz becoming the most senior British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories later this month.
