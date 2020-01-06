President Trump threatens sanctions in Iraq after vote to expel U.S. troops
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The Iraqi Parliament voted Sunday to demand all U.S. troops be removed from the country following the drone strike last week that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Now, President Trump is threatening Iraq with economic sanctions. Holly Williams reports from Baghdad.
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump threatened, late Sunday, to impose tough sanctions on Iraq if ... MENAFN.com Also reported by •CBS News •Sify •RTTNews
