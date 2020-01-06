Global  

President Trump threatens sanctions in Iraq after vote to expel U.S. troops

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Iraqi Parliament voted Sunday to demand all U.S. troops be removed from the country following the drone strike last week that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Now, President Trump is threatening Iraq with economic sanctions. Holly Williams reports from Baghdad.
Trump dismisses war crime concerns, renews threat on Iran cultural sites

The US President also threatened "very big sanctions" on Iraq if foreign troops were forced to leave the country.
The Age Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimes

Trump: 'Big sanctions' on Iraq if American troops leave country

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump threatened, late Sunday, to impose tough sanctions on Iraq if ...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •CBS NewsSifyRTTNews

