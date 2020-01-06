Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Canada House on Tuesday

CTV News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
After spending their Christmas holidays in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan plan to visit Canada House in London, England on Tuesday.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada 00:57

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a relaxing stay in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what one royal expert thinks their next steps will be.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year's Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie. But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random..

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan praise charity for spreading 'joy'

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have praised the Good News Movement for bringing people "joy", as part of a new Instagram initiative.

David Foster Helped Meghan & Harry Secure Their Canadian Vacation Home!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on vacation in Canada during the holidays and their vacation home was arranged by someone famous! Music producer and...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019. The post, shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page features...
