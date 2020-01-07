Global  

Australian bushfire smoke drifts to South America - WMO

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Smoke from wildfires in Australia has drifted across the Pacific and affected cities in South America, and may have reached the Antarctic, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.
