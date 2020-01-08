Global  

President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto RicoWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump approved a state of emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Tuesday. This comes after two destructive earthquakes hit the same area two days in a row. 

On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of Puerto Rico and than on Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude...
Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes 00:47

 Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico

FEMA said it will be providing direct federal assistance to cover 75% of Puerto Rico's costs and will be distributed throughout all 78 municipalities.

South Florida Sends Emergency Personnel, Supplies To Puerto Rico To Help In Earthquake Recovery

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports on the relief efforts.

President Trump Approves Puerto Rico Emergency Declaration In Wake Of Earthquakes

President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Tuesday morning.
Puerto Rico declares state of emergency after wide quake damage

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency after wide quake damageGuayanilla, Puerto Rico (AFP) Jan 7, 2020 Puerto Rico's governor declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed at...
