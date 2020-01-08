President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump approved a state of emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Tuesday. This comes after two destructive earthquakes hit the same area two days in a row.
On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of Puerto Rico and than on Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude...
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Guayanilla, Puerto Rico (AFP) Jan 7, 2020
