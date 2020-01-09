Global  

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant: judicial source

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges.
Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

 'I felt I was a hostage' says former automotive chief-turned-international fugitive.

