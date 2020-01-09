Global  

'Sack Scomo' Protests Criticize Australian Prime Minister Over Wildfire Response

NPR Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Louise Yaxley, political correspondent for Australian Broadcasting, about criticism of the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his handling of the wildfires.
News video: Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis 00:32

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison was criticized for being slow to respond to an unprecedented crisis. The prime minister admitted to...

Australian Prime Minister Morrison defends bushfire crisis response

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison found himself on Sunday again defending his actions in response to the country's unprecedented bushfires crisis that has...
Reuters

Australian PM defends response as weather brings respite in fires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended his leadership and his government's record on climate change Sunday as milder temperatures brought hope of a...
Japan Today Also reported by •France 24ReutersSeattle TimesZee NewsDeutsche Welle

