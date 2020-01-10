Global  

Donald Trump - Trump exaggerates spending on U.S. military rebuild

PolitiFact Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Trump exaggerates spending on U.S. military rebuildPresident Donald Trump touted U.S. military might in a White House address responding to Iranian missile strikes launched against U.S. troops in Iraq.  "The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration at a cost of $2.5 trillion," Trump said in the Jan. 8 address. "U.S. armed forces are stronger than ever before." "The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean that we have to use it," he continued. "We do not want to use it." RELATED: Fact-checking Donald Trump's speech after Iran missile strikes on US troops We wondered if ...

News video: Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' 02:20

 President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Zachary Goelman reports.

