Democrats To Finally Send Impeachment To Senate

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that articles of impeachment will be transmitted to the Senate next week, after Republican leadership rejected her conditions and moved to dismiss the charges unless they were sent over.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor...
News video: Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial 02:44

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential...
Also reported by •USATODAY.com Seattle Times ABA Journal CBC.ca NYTimes.com Reuters

Trump goes after Democrats over impeachment

Trump goes after Democrats over impeachmentWASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Saturday over his impeachment by the House and a delayed trial in the...
Also reported by •Reuters NPR USATODAY.com

