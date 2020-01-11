Democrats To Finally Send Impeachment To Senate

Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that articles of impeachment will be transmitted to the Senate next week, after Republican leadership rejected her conditions and moved to dismiss the charges unless they were sent over.
“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president. Chris Dignam has more.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Saturday over his impeachment by the House and a delayed trial in the... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •NPR •USATODAY.com
