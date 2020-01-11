Global  

Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79

France 24 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Oman's ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East's longest serving rulers who maintained the country's neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and the Gulf state's high military council began the process to choose his successor.
