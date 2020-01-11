In blow to Beijing, Taiwan reelects Tsai Ing-wen as president
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s voters delivered a stinging rebuke of China’s rising authoritarianism on Saturday by reelecting President Tsai Ing-wen, who vowed to preserve the island’s sovereignty in the face of Beijing’s intensifying efforts to bring it under its control. Tsai’s victory highlighted how successfully her campaign had tapped into an electorate that is increasingly […]
A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force..