In blow to Beijing, Taiwan reelects Tsai Ing-wen as president

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s voters delivered a stinging rebuke of China’s rising authoritarianism on Saturday by reelecting President Tsai Ing-wen, who vowed to preserve the island’s sovereignty in the face of Beijing’s intensifying efforts to bring it under its control. Tsai’s victory highlighted how successfully her campaign had tapped into an electorate that is increasingly […]
News video: Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China 02:00

 Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension with Beijing. Emer McCarthy reports.

Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China [Video]Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results [Video]HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force..

In Blow to Beijing, Taiwan Re-elects Tsai Ing-wen as President

The victory was a remarkable comeback for Ms. Tsai and suggested that Beijing’s pressure campaign had backfired.
NYTimes.com

Tsai wins 2nd term as Taiwan voters stand up to China

President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide victory over China-friendly opposition challenger Han Kuo-yu to clinch a second term in Taiwan's presidential election,...
IndiaTimes

