Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020
Iran's only female Olympic medalist has said on social media she had left her homeland because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool.
Iran’s Only Female Olympic Medalist Rumored to Have Fled to Netherlands


Iran's sole female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh announced Saturday she has permanently left her country, citing the "hypocrisy" of a system she claims...
