Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected

WKBN 27 First News Iran’s only female Olympic medalist reportedly defects https://t.co/yuZnV2bBvu https://t.co/OuzsfTxOlT 4 seconds ago

WKBN Sports Iran’s only female Olympic medalist reportedly defects https://t.co/ffQJQsHVeh https://t.co/N2hTSvw7wj 5 seconds ago

JRJ1841 RT @nypost: Iran's only female Olympic medalist, Kimia Alizadeh, defects with blistering attack https://t.co/xYfpegPTqT https://t.co/V0ITh5… 5 seconds ago

Gimble RT @CBCAlerts: Iran's only female Olympic medallist reportedly defects, accuses officials in Iran of sexism and mistreatment: https://t.co/… 7 seconds ago

Nancy Niccum RT @ericmetaxas: People have been praying for this since 1979. Pres Obama horrifically let a moment like this slip away, with not a word of… 8 seconds ago

Keith Simonson RT @globalnews: Iran’s only female Olympic medallist described herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.” https://t.co/… 17 seconds ago

Ed Conservative Newbold RT @DudaPhillis: Iranian female Olympian defects, calls out regime's 'hypocrisy' as she exits country permanently https://t.co/5iwrr6sTZV #… 27 seconds ago