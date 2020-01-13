Global  

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

Monday, 13 January 2020
The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to launch the organization's latest world report this week.
