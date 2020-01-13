Global  

Queen Elizabeth holds emergency meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is presiding Monday over an unprecedented meeting of royal family members amid the turmoil over Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties. Harry, his brother William and his father Charles will be at the Queen’s home in eastern England to work out a solution. Charlie D’Agata reports on where the family members stand.
News video: Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure 00:33

 Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from their duties. Prince Charles, Harry’s father, and Prince William, Harry’s brother, will attend the...

