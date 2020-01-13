Queen Elizabeth holds emergency meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Queen Elizabeth is presiding Monday over an unprecedented meeting of royal family members amid the turmoil over Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties. Harry, his brother William and his father Charles will be at the Queen’s home in eastern England to work out a solution. Charlie D’Agata reports on where the family members stand. 👓 View full article

