US Treasury reverses China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing

France 24 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-old tariff war.
News video: U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label

U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label 01:46

 The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a new trade agreement. Eve Johnson reports.

