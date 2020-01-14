Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Researchers from the University Hospital Zurich, ETH Zurich, Wyss Zurich and the University of Zurich have developed a machine that repairs injured human livers and keeps them alive outside the body for one week. This breakthrough may increase the number of available organs for transplantation saving many lives of patients with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beachgoers in Thailand find body of Chinese woman stuffed inside suitcase after being 'murdered by husband' [Video]Beachgoers in Thailand find body of Chinese woman stuffed inside suitcase after being 'murdered by husband'

Horrified beachgoers found a woman's corpse stuffed in a suitcase after she was allegedly murdered by her husband - in a dispute of their child's nationality. The body of Liu Lili, 33, was bound..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:55Published

15-Minute Dance Cardio & Flat-Belly Toning Workout From 4-Week Full-Body Fusion [Video]15-Minute Dance Cardio & Flat-Belly Toning Workout From 4-Week Full-Body Fusion

Get ready to shimmy, shake, and sculpt with this free preview of a dance cardio workout from celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots and ab and oblique moves from barre trainer Jake DuPree. If you love these..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 16:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body

Researchers have developed a machine that repairs injured human livers and keeps them alive outside the body for one week. This breakthrough may increase the...
Science Daily Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

es_fass

Ich_fass_es_nicht RT @EurasiaReview: Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body https://t.co/NdGQVby3Jk 1 hour ago

dzmka

Dzmitry Kachanau RT @Gizmodo: A new machine keeps livers alive outside the human body for an entire week https://t.co/JOmp56qKZw https://t.co/gxA1Dwc16j 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body https://t.co/NdGQVby3Jk 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body https://t.co/zEiUVnDuZU https://t.co/fzA0rVlPWG 2 hours ago

pauldovas

Paul Dovas A New Machine Keeps Livers Alive Outside The Human Body For An Entire Week https://t.co/qVhi5S01VV https://t.co/ilkQsYLbz7 2 hours ago

DA_Sukkis

DA RT @ETH_en: World Premiere in Zurich: For the first time a machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body. This breakthr… 3 hours ago

ClinicalPhase

Clinical Trials News Human livers kept alive for one week outside the body: Swiss researchers have developed a machine that repairs inju… https://t.co/wdJX7C1ktD 4 hours ago

gmsamaras

George M Samaras RT @ArthurCaplan: Machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body -- ScienceDaily https://t.co/WUMLofPW1L 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.