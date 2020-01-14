Ich_fass_es_nicht RT @EurasiaReview: Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body https://t.co/NdGQVby3Jk 1 hour ago Dzmitry Kachanau RT @Gizmodo: A new machine keeps livers alive outside the human body for an entire week https://t.co/JOmp56qKZw https://t.co/gxA1Dwc16j 2 hours ago Eurasia Review Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body https://t.co/NdGQVby3Jk 2 hours ago Eurasia Review Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive For One Week Outside Of The Body https://t.co/zEiUVnDuZU https://t.co/fzA0rVlPWG 2 hours ago Paul Dovas A New Machine Keeps Livers Alive Outside The Human Body For An Entire Week https://t.co/qVhi5S01VV https://t.co/ilkQsYLbz7 2 hours ago DA RT @ETH_en: World Premiere in Zurich: For the first time a machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body. This breakthr… 3 hours ago Clinical Trials News Human livers kept alive for one week outside the body: Swiss researchers have developed a machine that repairs inju… https://t.co/wdJX7C1ktD 4 hours ago George M Samaras RT @ArthurCaplan: Machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body -- ScienceDaily https://t.co/WUMLofPW1L 4 hours ago