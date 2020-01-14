Queen Elizabeth II agrees to 'period of transition' for Harry, Meghan

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*London:* Queen Elizabeth II announced on Monday that the Royal Family is entirely supportive of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's "desire to create a new life as a young family" and has agreed to a period of transition during which the couple will spend time in Canada and the UK.



In a statement, the Queen said that while... 👓 View full article

