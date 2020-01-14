Global  

South Korea could pursue projects with North Korea despite sanctions: Moon

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearization dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and that inter-Korean cooperation could help ease the way for sanctions to be lifted.
