Spike Lee to be first black head of Cannes film festival

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations 00:56 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as...