News24.com | Ukraine plane crash: Iran makes first arrests over airliner downing

News24 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Iran on Tuesday announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran last week, after a third night of angry protests over the disaster.
News video: Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Iranians react with anger over downing of plane 04:10

 Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster [Video]Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of playing a role in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger place last week. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Eye On The Day 1/14 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/14

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Iran has made arrests for those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian plane, democrats take the debate stage and it's the smallest lineup to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane CrashWatch VideoIran is continuing to rule out a missile attack as the cause of a deadly Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran Wednesday, despite growing dissent among...
Newsy

The Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: Black Boxes and Other Questions

Initial statements from Iran and Ukraine were contradictory, and the cause of the crash remains unclear. The plane’s black box could help, but Iranian...
NYTimes.com


