Delta jet dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground

Japan Today Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble on Tuesday dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in the Los Angeles area, leaving 20 students and several adults with minor…
News video: What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess 00:35

 A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...

Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure [Video]Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure

School officials say about 40 children and adults were affected Tuesday when jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area..

Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials [Video]Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials

Dozens of people at three schools in the Los Angeles area were treated after a plane with mechanical issues dumped a load of jet fuel while returning to LAX for an emergency landing on Tuesday,..

Jet dumps fuel on Los Angeles elementary school

Fire officials say jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday. Firefighters...
USATODAY.com

Delta jet dumps fuel over elementary school before emergency landing, injuring kids, staff

The incident in Cudahy, California, triggered a massive fire department response to reports of skin and eye irritation
USATODAY.com

NarayanRaykar

Silly daddu ArjunMK2 RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Delta Flight 89 dumps fuel on approach to Los Angeles International Airport; fire crews are assessing dozens of chil… 12 seconds ago

FirehouseNews

Firehouse News More than 70 @LACOFD and @LAFD #firefighters and #paramedics responded to an elementary school after a Delta flight… https://t.co/qTWQS32YxU 46 seconds ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning A Delta plane returning to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after declaring an engine emergency dumped thous… https://t.co/k4ezcnJ9kU 1 minute ago

rusty_hodge

PuckballPete #TwistedResister RT @DetroitLove88: Many children and adults report minor injuries after an airliner dumped jet fuel onto an elementary school playground ea… 2 minutes ago

mohajr041920120

Saad Almadiسعد الماضي RT @CBSEveningNews: A Delta Airlines 777 bound for Shanghai and loaded with fuel had just taken off at LAX when the pilot declared an emerg… 3 minutes ago

9VSQA

Douglas Craft 10 Series 30 RT @BangkokPostNews: LOS ANGELES - A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble on Tuesday dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in… 8 minutes ago

ReporterBush

Bill Bush https://t.co/pCFiSdEfiQ Some 20 students and 11 adults at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, a small city sou… https://t.co/ZHksVP1qJf 10 minutes ago

AllyHud7

SALT7⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @love4thegameAK: A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble on Tuesday dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in the Los Angeles… 10 minutes ago

