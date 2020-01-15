Global  

Energy Department Agrees To Turn Over Ukraine-Related Records

Newsy Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Energy Department Agrees To Turn Over Ukraine-Related RecordsWatch VideoThe Energy Department has agreed to release a trove of records related to the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine.

Ethics watchdog group American Oversight sued the Energy Department last year for documents related to former Energy Secretary Rick Perry's "communications with high-level Ukraine officials,"...
News video: Energy Department Agrees To Turn Over Ukraine-Related Records

 Watchdog group American Oversight sued for records regarding former Secretary Rick Perry&apos;s communications with Ukraine, among other things.

