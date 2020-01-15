Global  

South Korea says pushing ahead with North Korea engagement despite stalled talks

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Inter-Korean cooperation doesn't necessarily have to wait for the United States' denuclearization talks with North Korea to progress, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Tuesday after meeting her U.S. and Japanese counterparts in California.
