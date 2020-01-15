Live: US House Democrats unveil prosecution team at Trump impeachment trial
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump, and are to vote hours later to send his impeachment articles to the Senate, where his trial will be headed by Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president.
