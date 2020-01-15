Global  

Live: US House Democrats unveil prosecution team at Trump impeachment trial

France 24 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump, and are to vote hours later to send his impeachment articles to the Senate, where his trial will be headed by Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president.
News video: Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...

