Politicians past and present expected in St. John's for John Crosbie funeral

CTV News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Past and present politicians of all stripes are expected in St. John's, N.L., today to pay their last respects to John Crosbie
Recent related news from verified sources

Why free trade is John Crosbie's greatest national legacy

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who will deliver a eulogy at John Crosbie's funeral Thursday, once sparred with the longtime St. John's politician over...
CBC.ca

John Crosbie state funeral taking place in St. John's today

The death of John Crosbie is being marked across Newfoundland and Labrador today, with a televised funeral at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen John Crosbie remembered as patriot, 'indomitable' force at state funeral https://t.co/HoxXv1R5pC https://t.co/Xar27HD8V9 7 hours ago

fish_forever

Fish Forever John Crosbie remembered as patriot, 'indomitable' force at state funeral https://t.co/ZyiLi6zwUj 1 day ago

CTVCalgary

CTV Calgary Politicians past and present expected in St. John's for John Crosbie funeral: https://t.co/AQvNVNBasl 1 day ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Politicians past and present expected in St. John’s for John Crosbie funeral https://t.co/1h003irijg https://t.co/CLjIsjVHh1 1 day ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Canada #Politics #Crosbiefuneral Politicians past and present expected in St. John’s for John Crosbie funeral… https://t.co/bq7ArFLh56 1 day ago

mrsheathermays

Heather Mays Politicians past and present expected in St. John’s for John Crosbie funeral https://t.co/0bdKRRamHI https://t.co/GI0cuuBgCG 1 day ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Politicians past and present expected in St. John’s for John Crosbie funeral https://t.co/jvRQqmInL0 2 days ago

CdnPressPoli

The Canadian Press Politics RT @CdnPressNews: Politicians past and present expected in St. John's for John Crosbie funeral https://t.co/hwYf3i9u10 https://t.co/eVEPVqP… 2 days ago

