A smiling Prince Harry was at Buckingham Palace making an announcement about one of Britain's top sporting events, looking calm and relaxed while at the center of a major crisis for the royal family . It was Harry’s first public outing since he and Meghan Markle announced their intent to step back from their royal roles. Imtiaz Tyab reports.



