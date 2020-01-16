Global  

Bombardier shares plunge after it says it expects to fall short of guidance

CTV News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Shares in Bombardier Inc. plunged more than 30 per cent after it said it expects its financial results for 2019 will fall short of its earlier guidance.
