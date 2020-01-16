Bombardier shares plunge after it says it expects to fall short of guidance

Shares in Bombardier Inc. plunged more than 30 per cent after it said it expects its financial results for 2019 will fall short of its earlier guidance.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Here's John Deere's Silver Lining For Earnings Deere shares were falling on an unexpected estimate that sales and earnings in 2020 would contract. But the company is creating an earnings safety net for the rough times. The stock fell as much as.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:12Published on November 27, 2019

Tweets about this justin vung RT @PlaceHadyn: Bombardier is however too Quebec to Fail https://t.co/HR3gKs8kZk 12 minutes ago Hadyn Place Bombardier is however too Quebec to Fail https://t.co/HR3gKs8kZk 32 minutes ago Mike RT @nationalpost: Bombardier shares plunge most on record after it slashes earnings forecast, puts Airbus deal in doubt https://t.co/C6kflj… 1 hour ago Willy RT @LarochelleYves: No more handouts not worth saving Bombardier shares plunge most on record after it slashes earnings forecast, puts Air… 1 hour ago Stilez 📉 Bombardier shares plunge most on record after it slashes earnings forecast, puts Airbus deal in doubt https://t.co/55UDCcoE8Z 2 hours ago Erik Luczak RT @2dratbil: Trudeau endlessly propping up a penny stock because it's owned by his Quebec friends. 😂 #cdnpoli Bombardier shares plunge… 2 hours ago MyCityNews.ca Bombardier’s shares plunge after it slashes earnings forecast for 2019 https://t.co/hEUvDIyxna https://t.co/Dh7uEIBu5b 2 hours ago David Enriquez Bombardier shares plunge after it slashes earnings forecast, puts Airbus deal in doubt https://t.co/uxLgTIQZYD 2 hours ago