Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThomas Markle, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be called to testify against her in a lawsuit involving a British tabloid.



Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, sued the Mail on Sunday and its parent company last year after the newspaper published a letter she'd written to her dad after her... Watch VideoThomas Markle, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be called to testify against her in a lawsuit involving a British tabloid.Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, sued the Mail on Sunday and its parent company last year after the newspaper published a letter she'd written to her dad after her 👓 View full article