Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

News24 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God 01:35

 In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers [Video]Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers

Iran's supreme leader hit out at his "enemies" following recent turmoil in the region.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:24Published

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer [Video]Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer

Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words." "The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of...
IndiaTimes

War of words between Trump and Khamenei as tension continues

War of words between Trump and Khamenei as tension continuesUS President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to respond to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Friday sermon, mocking him as "not so supreme" and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.