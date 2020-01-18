Global  

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to include former Whitewater independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. 

It'll also include Jay Sekulow, one of the president's personal lawyers, and Jane Raskin, who represented President Trump during...
News video: Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz 01:07

 Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz Starr led the investigation that resulted in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. He recently lost his position as Baylor University president due to the institution's mishandling of campus rape and sexual abuse cases....

President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team [Video]President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team

President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team [Video]Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

Factbox: Dershowitz, Starr among those on Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when his...
Trump’s impeachment trial team: Who are the lawyers defending the president?

President Trump has locked down the defense team that will be representing him during his impeachment trial, as House Democrats move Wednesday to send the...
