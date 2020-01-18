Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to include former Whitewater independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
It'll also include Jay Sekulow, one of the president's personal lawyers, and Jane Raskin, who represented President Trump during...
Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz Starr led the investigation that resulted in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. He recently lost his position as Baylor University president due to the institution's mishandling of campus rape and sexual abuse cases....
