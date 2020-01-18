Global  

'We made a mistake' altering anti-Trump images: National Archives

Al Jazeera Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The US National Archives admits it made mistake when blurring out anti-Trump signs for women's suffrage exhibit.
National Archives: ‘We made a mistake’ altering Trump photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The National Archives said Saturday it made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit on women’s...
Seattle Times

National Archives says it was wrong to alter images

WASHINGTON — Officials at the National Archives on Saturday said they would remove from display an altered photo of the 2017 Women’s March in which signs...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersMediaiteFOXNews.com

Stay_Candid

andrea, the plant RT @AJEnglish: 'We made a mistake' altering anti-Trump images: National Archives https://t.co/uqsF4S7Cvz 47 seconds ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News The National Archives (which is supposed to preserve US artifacts) says they're sorry they blurred anti-Trump refer… https://t.co/dFoCVsvmg6 6 minutes ago

admit2sin

THE HERETIC We made a mistake' altering anti-#Trump images: National Archives 🧐 https://t.co/NoDrwUTEDj 7 minutes ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando The National Archives said Saturday it made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit… https://t.co/JOSblhgVqf 9 minutes ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News The National Archives said Saturday it made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit… https://t.co/9Ig1cQmo1I 16 minutes ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV The agency blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit on women's suffrage. https://t.co/txC1qoBMQ5 18 minutes ago

cheriguy11

cheri guy RT @GlobePolitical: The National Archives said Saturday it made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit on… 19 minutes ago

TygrHawk

Wayne Benner RT @FOX10Phoenix: ALERTED TRUMP PHOTOS: The National Archives apologized for editing photos when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used… 19 minutes ago

