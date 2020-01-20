Global  

Cuban tourism sector braces for further drop in U.S. visitors

Reuters Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
In the colonial Cuban city of Trinidad, handicrafts shop owner Lourdes Milan says she has already slashed prices due to the drop in U.S. visitors following Washington's tightening of sanctions and she's worried the situation will worsen this year.
