Pat Cipollone - In Senate trial, Pat Cipollone was wrong on GOP access to SCIF depositions

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | In Senate trial, Pat Cipollone was wrong on GOP access to SCIF depositionsOn the first full day of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone claimed that House Democrats had run roughshod over the president's procedural rights by denying Republicans access to key parts of the investigation. Cipollone had several complaints, but one stood out to us as clearly wrong. "Not even (House Intelligence Chairman Adam) Schiff's Republican colleagues were allowed into the SCIF" during the House impeachment investigation, Cipollone said on the Senate floor Jan. 21. (A "SCIF," which stands for "sensitive compartmented information facility," is a secure government facility where classified intelligence can be discussed without ...


