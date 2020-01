Opening arguments begin in Trump Senate impeachment trial

❌sweetromance RT @DFBHarvard: My doctor said "Turn it OFF"! Turn Schiff off or he'll rot your brain! Medicine is still in development of a Schiff vacci… 3 seconds ago

Harold R. RT @AP: Today in the Trump impeachment trial: • Democrats begin their opening arguments • President Trump says he’d be open to witnesses at… 51 seconds ago

Kathleen RT @carrieksada: How @latimes sees impeachment trial: 👇🏼 Trump shows anxiety as arguments begin in Senate impeachment trial How @realDo… 2 minutes ago

Alan Arnold RT @TIME: Rep. Adam Schiff invokes Alexander Hamilton as opening arguments at Trump's impeachment trial begin https://t.co/gRv29cFnYP 2 minutes ago

Ruby Bozeman Davis RT @CNN: Opening arguments are expected to begin in the Trump impeachment trial. Watch CNN’s special live coverage. Stream: https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

El_Daverino_III% ***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats Begin Opening Arguments | Breitbart https://t.co/mQdmX6fdaW 3 minutes ago

❌Twiitter Sluts Get Blocked ❌ RT @markkirin_: 🔥@EliseStefanik said it best 🤣"Nadler pulled after accusing Senators of a cover-up" 🤪"Schiff throws Nadler under the bus… 3 minutes ago