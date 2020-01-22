Global  

The fight between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders over Social Security, explained

PolitiFact Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his campaign have attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over his record on Social Security stretching back to the 1980s. Biden counter-attacked at an Iowa campaign event, accusing the Sanders campaign of publishing a "doctored" video of him. The video wasn’t altered, but it didn’t tell the full story about Biden’s comments in 2018 related to former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan and Social Security. Biden and Sanders released dueling digital ads about Social Security about two weeks before the Iowa caucus. Sanders tweeted that Biden "fought for decades to cut Social Security," while Biden ... >>More
 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign on Saturday of disseminating a "doctored" video which falsely shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security, and called on the Sanders campaign to disown it.

