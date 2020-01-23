You Might Like

Tweets about this 五番町 RT @France24_en: Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults' https://t.co/4IYDHAN25i https:/… 4 hours ago Chloë Rose RT @antoinemariotti: Sometimes you meet (and interview) people and you know you will never forget them. This woman is one of them. Here is… 5 hours ago Antoine Mariotti Sometimes you meet (and interview) people and you know you will never forget them. This woman is one of them. Here… https://t.co/unpFEkggb4 5 hours ago Breaking News Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults' https://t.co/fkWI8nCfIb… https://t.co/jkaUYpdLGN 6 hours ago RAY BAEZ Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults' https://t.co/RMVmCUvegz https://t.co/QJsjSvSGj7 6 hours ago sceptre7 #Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults' https://t.co/y54TVm2mTr via @FRANCE24 7 hours ago FRANCE 24 English Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults' https://t.co/4IYDHAN25i https://t.co/Rd0pDnRzNq 8 hours ago Chloë Rose RT @EuropeF24: Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults' https://t.co/RbXYI9MirV https://t… 8 hours ago