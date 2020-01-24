Global  

World Holocaust Forum: Pence, Netanyahu, and other world leaders speak

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The leaders who addressed the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem were united in condemning the murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II, and in vowing to learn from the past. But their diverging views of what that entails reveal a world at odds about the legacy of the genocide, 75 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
News video: World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz

World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz

 The World Holocaust Forum is underway in Israel, the largest gathering of world leaders, to commemorate the end of the Holocaust.

