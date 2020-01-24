Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation at home, will offload her controlling stake in Portuguese engineering firm Efacec, the company said on Friday - her second such move this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead

Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead 01:24

 Angola&apos;s fraud investigation took a shocking turn on Thursday after authorities said they could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, and in Lisbon a suspect in the probe was found dead in what a police source said appears to be a suicide. David Doyle...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Isabel dosSantos exclusive interview with Al Jazeera [Video]Isabel dosSantos exclusive interview with Al Jazeera

Isabel dosSantos exclusive interview with Al Jazeera

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 16:15Published

Documents show how Angola's Isabel dos Santos stole fortune: ICIJ [Video]Documents show how Angola's Isabel dos Santos stole fortune: ICIJ

Businesswoman and daughter of ex-president dismisses Luanda Leaks as 'witch-hunt' meant to discredit her and her father.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angola's beleaguered Isabel dos Santos to offload stake in Portugal's Efacec

Portugal's engineering firm Efacec Power Solutions said on Friday Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who owns a controlling stake,...
Reuters

Luanda Leaks: Angola's Isabel dos Santos faces scrutiny

In tonight's edition:  A self made woman or the beneficiary of decades of corruption and nepotism.  Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's former meader...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IngridMelander

Ingrid Melander RT @CatarinaDemony: Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm https://t.co/p2pz9Cp9ka 32 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Angola’s Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm https://t.co/YwvE53kfg3 33 minutes ago

CatarinaDemony

Catarina Demony Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm https://t.co/p2pz9Cp9ka 40 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 1-Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm https://t.co/mePJdac7ec 44 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm: Angolan billionaire an… https://t.co/UGCywUL848 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.