Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation at home, will offload her controlling stake in Portuguese engineering firm Efacec, the company said on Friday - her second such move this week.
Angola's fraud investigation took a shocking turn on Thursday after authorities said they could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, and in Lisbon a suspect in the probe was found dead in what a police source said appears to be a suicide. David Doyle...