Angola's Isabel dos Santos to relinquish stake in second Portuguese firm

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos , who is a suspect in a fraud investigation at home, will offload her controlling stake in Portuguese engineering firm Efacec, the company said on Friday - her second such move this week. 👓 View full article



