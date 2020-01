6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has died aged 83 00:41 The ex-deputy leader of the nationalist SDLP and MP was an architect of the Northern Ireland peace process and a key figure in negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely halted violence. He implemented the newborn political powersharing at the devolved parliament at Stormont and his...