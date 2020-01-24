Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

North Korea's New Foreign Minister Pick May Signal Harsher U.S. Stance

Newsy Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
North Korea's New Foreign Minister Pick May Signal Harsher U.S. StanceWatch VideoNorth Korea's named a new foreign minister — a retired army officer with a reputation for being harsh and uncompromising. North Korea reportedly informed foreign diplomats of the appointment of Ri Son-gwon last week, and it was confirmed by state media Friday. 

While Ri has been a leader in inter-Korea...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: North Korea's New Foreign Minister Pick May Signal Harsher U.S. Stance

North Korea's New Foreign Minister Pick May Signal Harsher U.S. Stance 01:02

 Ri Son-gwon is a retired army officer with a reputation for being harsh and uncompromising.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi foreign minister: Claim Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd' [Video]Saudi foreign minister: Claim Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd'

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister dismissed allegations that the crown prince may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as “absurd” on Wednesday, seeking to head..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

North Korea bans Chinese tourism over coronavirus fears [Video]North Korea bans Chinese tourism over coronavirus fears

Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea appoints ex-army officer as new foreign minister in signal of hardline stance with US


Telegraph.co.uk

North Korea confirms former commander is new foreign minister

North Korea on Friday confirmed that Ri Son Gwon, a former defense commander with limited diplomatic experience, has been appointed the country's new foreign...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.